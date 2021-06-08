The government has fired Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President, Dr. Brian Sampa, from the civil service.

According to a dismissal letter dated June 1st, 2021 obtained in Lusaka, Dr. Sampa has been relieved of his duty for absenting from work for more than 10 consecutive working days.

Dr. Sampa has been instrumental in calling on the government to address the concerns of resident doctors.

Resident Doctors recently staged a go-slow to press the government to pay them salary arrears among other pending emoluments.