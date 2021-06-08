9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government fires Resident Doctors Association President Dr Brian Sampa

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Government fires Resident Doctors Association President Dr Brian Sampa
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has fired Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President, Dr. Brian Sampa, from the civil service.

According to a dismissal letter dated June 1st, 2021 obtained in Lusaka, Dr. Sampa has been relieved of his duty for absenting from work for more than 10 consecutive working days.

Dr. Sampa has been instrumental in calling on the government to address the concerns of resident doctors.

Resident Doctors recently staged a go-slow to press the government to pay them salary arrears among other pending emoluments.

Previous articleUse mobile money for your crop sales, farmers urged

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government fires Resident Doctors Association President Dr Brian Sampa

The government has fired Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President, Dr. Brian Sampa, from the civil service. According to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

SACCORD cautions against continued political violence

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Southern African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has urged political cadres to refrain from political violence as it encourages voter apathy. SACCORD...
Read more

Commission to closely monitor how human rights are being applied by all political players during the campaign period

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Human Rights Commission says the authority will closely monitor how human rights are being applied by all political players during the campaign...
Read more

The newly signed Law will strengthen environmental regulation and management in Zambia-ZEMA.

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) is hopeful that the newly signed Strategic Environmental Assessments (SEA) law will strengthen environmental regulation and management in...
Read more

Zambia, Lithuania seek enhanced diplomatic cooperation

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Republic of Lithuania has proposed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zambia to enhance economic and political cooperation between the two countries. The proposal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.