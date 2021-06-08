The Jimmy Carter Foundation under the Advancing women and Youths in Governance project has sponsored a total of 15 youth and women candidates who have since been adopted by different political parties.

The six months project has been funded at cost of five thousand united states dollars targeted at women and youths in the two Districts as part of its objective to promote participation of both youths in governance issues and thereby reduce the existing gender inequalities.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Gender Justice Director Collins Mumba said the Carter foundation funded the organisation to advance women and youths in governance in the two Districts.

He explained that out of 16 wards in Gwembe a total of 13 youths and women were adopted to stand as councillors under the Patriotic Front (PF), United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Socialist Party.

“I must add that for the first time since 1964 in the history of Gwembe District, we now have four women who were adopted and contesting as councillors and for us that is a huge milestone and this has been made possible by the Carter Foundation,” he added.

He added that in Monze two women contesting for the National Assembly were also adopted under the Democratic Party and Socialist party.

“We have a total of 15 women and youths who were adopted from the PF, UPND, DP, and the Socialist party under the Advancing women and youths project funded by the Jimmy Carter Foundation at the tune of US$5,000 for 6 months,” said Mr. Mumba.

Mr. Mumba emphasized on the need for all political parties to realise that it was a constitutional right for women to be supported and stand as elective positions for an all-inclusive governance system.

He thanked the Carter Foundation for the financial support towards women and youths saying such projects have the potential to help the country attain the both Regional and International Protocols on reducing Gender inequalities in politics and governance systems.