Patriotic Front Presidential vice campaign manager Given Lubinda says political leaders advocating for campaign rallies amidst rising cases of COVID-19 must be condemned.

Mr. Lubinda said those politicizing the restrictions to hold public rallies are risking people’s lives.

He said Zambians should not be misled by those purporting that the third wave of COVID-19 is politically engineered.

Mr. Lubinda, who is also PF Member of the Central Committee, said this when he addressed officials and candidates in Kasama yesterday.

Mr Lubinda implored the PF leaders and members to strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

And Mr. Lubinda also called on the PF candidates in Northern Province to highlight the developmental achievements of the ruling party since 2011.

Earlier, PF Provincial Chairperson Chomba Chipili also urged party members and candidates to tirelessly campaign while observing COVID-19 measures.