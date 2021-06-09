President Edgar Lungu has expressed sadness that Kapoche Day secondary school in Katete district has been operating without water since 2013 when it was constructed.

President Lungu described the lack of water at the school as, ‘a shame’. He noted that the situation was one of the contributing factors to female pupils dropping out of school.

ZANIS reports that the President said this when inspecting Kapoche Day Secondary school today.

President Lungu has since assured the school administration that he will send his Special Assistant for Project Monitoring and Implementation Andrew Chella to the school to assess the situation and find a way forward.

And during the meeting with chieftainess Kawaza whose palace is near the school, President Lungu assured the traditional leader that government would soon attend to the challenges the school faces.

“I can promise that I will send a team to come and see what can be done to address the problem of water and electricity at the school,” the President said.

The head of state said all the failures of the previous members of parliament should be forgotten but stressed the need to focus on bettering the future of the school.

He said his government has adopted a style of listening to communities to hear their developmental needs and implement accordingly.

The President explained that different parts of Zambia have different needs hence the need to listen to local communities.

He thanked chieftainess Kawaza for acknowledging government achievements.

Earlier, chieftainess Kawaza thanked the President and his administration for the many achievements scored in various sectors in Katete district.

The traditional leader however appealed for the provision of water and electricity connection at Kapoche Day Secondary school.

“You have done well and completed the larger part of the project. We just ask you to do the minor issues that are remaining such as water, electricity and laboratory equipment” she said.

And school head teacher Benjamin Phiri said the school has no electricity, a situation that is posing a serious challenge to the pupils and teachers.

Earlier, President Lungu paid a courtesy call on paramount chief Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa people in Katete district.

The head of state also met with chief Mbangombe of Katete district.