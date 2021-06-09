The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed claims that the party intends to suspend the delivery of the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) programme once elected into power.

In a statement released to the media by the party’s Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya, UPND said that contrary to the reports, the party intends to increase the Social Cash Transfer from K150 per month to K500 once elected in power.

Below is the full statement

We have noted with concern the continuous culture of deception by the PF government around the management of social cash transfer remittances to vulnerable groups in our country.

We wish to refute the desperate claims by the PF regime that the UPND intends to suspend the delivery of social cash transfers to those who need this crucial social lifeline.

On the contrary, the UPND is disappointed that the PF regime has continued to swindle social cash transfer recipients by delivering K150 per recipient per month, when recipients will be entitled to at least K500 per month under the UPND administration.

We wish to warn social cash transfer recipients, that the PF have no ability or capacity to continue paying the K150 per month beyond August, as this is a mere stunt meant to hoodwink those on social cash transfer into voting for the poor PF leadership.

We further wish to remind social cash transfer recipients, that the reason the PF government cannot pay them a minimum K500 per month is because donor support towards social cash transfer was withdrawn after the theft of over $4m of donor money by PF government officials – a matter which went to court and ended in the conviction of a former government Minister.

We wish to assure social cash transfer recipients, that the UPND administration will commit itself to uplifting the welfare of the most vulnerable by expanding the social cash transfer safety net for those who need it the most.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

8 June 2021.