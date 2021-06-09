9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UPND dismisses reports it will scrap the Social Cash Transfer Program, but promises to increase it to over 200%

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines UPND dismisses reports it will scrap the Social Cash Transfer Program,...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed claims that the party intends to suspend the delivery of the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) programme once elected into power.

In a statement released to the media by the party’s Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya, UPND said that contrary to the reports, the party intends to increase the Social Cash Transfer from K150 per month to K500 once elected in power.

“On the contrary, the UPND is disappointed that the PF regime has continued to swindle social cash transfer recipients by delivering K150 per recipient per month, when recipients will be entitled to at least K500 per month under the UPND administration,” read the statement.

Below is the full statement

We have noted with concern the continuous culture of deception by the PF government around the management of social cash transfer remittances to vulnerable groups in our country.

We wish to refute the desperate claims by the PF regime that the UPND intends to suspend the delivery of social cash transfers to those who need this crucial social lifeline.

On the contrary, the UPND is disappointed that the PF regime has continued to swindle social cash transfer recipients by delivering K150 per recipient per month, when recipients will be entitled to at least K500 per month under the UPND administration.

We wish to warn social cash transfer recipients, that the PF have no ability or capacity to continue paying the K150 per month beyond August, as this is a mere stunt meant to hoodwink those on social cash transfer into voting for the poor PF leadership.

We further wish to remind social cash transfer recipients, that the reason the PF government cannot pay them a minimum K500 per month is because donor support towards social cash transfer was withdrawn after the theft of over $4m of donor money by PF government officials – a matter which went to court and ended in the conviction of a former government Minister.

We wish to assure social cash transfer recipients, that the UPND administration will commit itself to uplifting the welfare of the most vulnerable by expanding the social cash transfer safety net for those who need it the most.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya
UPND Presidential Spokesperson
8 June 2021.
Previous articleThe UPND Messaging has been Chaotic; Is HH Ku Wire Come August 12?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

UPND dismisses reports it will scrap the Social Cash Transfer Program, but promises to increase it to over 200%

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed claims that the party intends to suspend the delivery of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Vice President happy with China National Building Investment Project

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed pleasure that the 200 million dollar partnership investment with the China National Building Materials group CNBM is contributing...
Read more

COVID-19 cases are rising in Zambia, Mask Up, President Lungu encourages citizens

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
President Edgar Lunch has urged people of Eastern Province to ensure that they mask up, to lessen the further spread of COVID-19 in the...
Read more

Court to deliver Judgment on President Lungu’s Eligibility on Friday

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
Zambia’s Constitutional Court has reserved the judgment on whether President Edgar Lungu’s Eligibility to Friday, 11th June, 2021. Earlier, the Court dismissed an application by...
Read more

Leading Constitutional Law Professors apply to join President Lungu’s eligibility case

Headlines Chief Editor - 42
Three internationally acclaimed Constitutional Lawyers apply to join the eligibility case against President Edgar Lungu The Constitutional Lawyers have applied to join the eligibility...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.