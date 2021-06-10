9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Add Extra Sudan Date

Chipolopolo Add Extra Sudan Date
Chipolopolo have added an extra date on the final stop of their June three-match friendly tour with two matches against Sudan.

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s side was due to conclude their excursion on June 11 against Sudan in Omdurman.

However, that match has now been downgraded from a full- international to a mere practice game.

“Please note that the FIFA approved friendly between Sudan and Zambia has been moved to Sunday June 13 at Al Hilal Stadium at 19h00 hours CAT,” Mungala said in a communiqué from Sudan.

“However an unofficial match will also take place tomorrow June 11 at the same venue and time.”

Mungala said only the fringe players on the tour would feature in Friday’s practice game and the regulars rested after playing two games in a space of four days that has also seen Zambia undertake  gruelling trans-continental flights to fulfill the friendlies.

Chipolopolo began the tour with a 3-1 away loss to Senegal on June 5 in Thies and a 2-2 draw against Benin on June 8 in Cotonou.

