9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 11, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Constitutional Court Declares Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Edgar Lungu Eligible for August 12 polls

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Constitutional Court Declares Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Edgar Lungu Eligible for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Constitutional Court has declared that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the August 12 General Elections.

One of judges, however, has held a different view from the rest.

Delivering the abridged majority judgment, judge Anne Sitali declared that President Lungu was entitled to contest the elections as he has not twice held office.

She said Article 106 does not bar President Lungu from participating in the election this year.

“The first respondent’s nomination is valid and he is entitled to stand for election on August 12, 2021.

The petitions have no merit and each party to bear own costs,” Judge Sitali said.

However, one of the Constitutional Court judges, Professor Margaret Munalula, indicated that she had a dissenting judgment which she will deliver on June 30.

Legal Resources Foundation (LRF), Chapter One Foundation and University of Zambia (UNZA) researcher and lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, through their lawyers John Sangwa and Linda Kasonde, argued that President Lungu already held office as President twice and that he was therefore, not eligible to stand in the forthcoming elections.

President Lungu was represented by Bonaventure Mutale, Eric Silwamba, Joseph Jalasi, Sakwiba Sikota and Lubinda Linyama while Attorney General Likando Kalaluka appeared for the State.

The ConCourt judgment brings to a close a constitutional matter that prohibits a person who has twice held office to contest a third time and possibly hold office a third time.

President Lungu first held office in 2015 when he was elected to finish Michael Sata’s term and was then declared winner of the 2016 presidential election that was challenged by Hakainde Hichilema.

Previous articleGovernment unearths a scam on Social Cash Transfer money by Pay Point Managers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Constitutional Court Declares Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate Edgar Lungu Eligible for August 12 polls

The Constitutional Court has declared that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the August 12 General Elections. One of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ strongly condemns campaign violence perpetrated by both PF and UPND

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has noted with serious concern the escalating campaign violence ahead of the August 12, general elections, especially in...
Read more

President Lungu in the ConCourt for “breaching the Constitution” after assenting to Correctional Service Bill

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
Chapter One Foundation Limited has petitioned President Edgar Lungu for assenting to the Correctional Service Bill no.35 of 2021 when his parliamentary mandate expired...
Read more

Come Rain, Come Sunshine, there will be Change on 12 August, declares HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
united Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance leader, President Hakainde Hichilema has charged that nothing will stand in the way of UPND Alliance to...
Read more

UAE bars entry for travellers from Zambia, DR Congo, Uganda starting June 11

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The United Arab Emirates will suspend entry for travellers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda starting June 11, as part...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.