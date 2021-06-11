Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Alfredah Mwamba has stated that Zambia has potential to set up a biofuel Industry looking at the ground work done by policy makers and stakeholders to support the sector.

Dr Mwamba said this in Brasilia during a virtual Meeting held with the Ethanol Cluster Executive Director Flavio Castellari Apla, the Brazilian Investor who has been spearheading the plans to set up a Biofuel sector in Zambia.

Ambassador Mwamba is pleased that financial Institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), Standard Bank Brazil and others have been supporting African countries in similar projects and are ready to collaborate with Zambia.

“It is gratifying to note that the Zambian government has taken a proactive approach of involving key stakeholders on the country’s mission to establish a biofuel industry in Zambia,” she noted.

The Zambian Envoy said following the investment meetings held with Brazilian Investors in the Ethanol and Sugar Industry, there is good will from Brazil to facilitate the technology advancement and all the assistance required to set up the industry.

“The production of biofuels in African countries is now growing steadily as it offers greater energy security and reduced demand for petroleum which has proved to be costly for most developing countries,” observed Ambassador Mwamba.

She has further encouraged Zambian farmers to grow more sugarcane and cassava as well as soya beans as the three crops could be helpful for the implementation of the industry.

And Ethanol Cluster Executive Director Flavio Castellari Apla assured the Zambian Envoy that his Association has equally engaged a number of International Stakeholders whose responses have been positive over the plans of setting up a biofuel Industry in Zambia.

He added that Zambia Sugar Company, the major Sugar Producer in Zambia is performing well, but needs more local farmers to commence growing sugarcane on a larger scale in comparison with Brazil and other countries that are using biofuel.

“It is possible for Zambia to set up a Biofuel Industry in the shortest period of time, as he stresses the enormous economic gains that the country will attain,” Mr Apla noted.

He said his organization is at a stage of holding talks with Zambian technocrats and plans to undertake another tour to Zambia once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambia Embassy in Brazil, Grace Makowane