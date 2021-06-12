Government is saddened by increasing reports of political Violence and intolerance, as political players canvass for votes in the forthcoming general elections.

Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Masiye Banda says the country has witnessed the worst form of political violence, in several cases reported around the country.

In a statement released to ZANIS, Mr Banda warned of stern action against political parties involved in violent acts.

“As permanent secretary of the ministry of home affairs, I wish to sternly warn the political parties that have shown a firm belief in political violence that acts intended to destabilize the peace of this great nation shall not be tolerated,” he warned.

Mr Banda also said that there is an opposition political party that conducts violence and dares police to act so that it can claim shrinkage of the political space in the country.

“The ministry has observed that some opposition political party have adopted a plan of daring the police and conducting violent political campaigns so that when their members are arrested by the police, they can claim, locally and to the international community that their political space is shrinked, ” Mr Banda said.

He further warned against abuse of road shows in view of the direction from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for political parties not to hold public rallies.

“I wish to warn that if road shows shall continue being a recipe of anarchy, then we shall remain with no option but to cancel them. Those that wish to continue with road shows should adhere to provisions of the law and the statutory instruments issued,” he warned.

Incidences of political violence of political violence have been reported in some parts of the country including Mongu District in western province, Nakonde District in Muchinga Province and Chibombo district in central province.

Mr. Banda also issued a strong warning to members of the Patriotic Front Party, who are reported to have attempted to block a roadshow for the opposition United Party for National Development Party.

“In the same vein, I wish to strongly condemn the conduct of the patriotic front cadres who attempted to block the roadshow of the united party for national development (UPND) yesterday during their road show. Violence shall not be entertained regardless of who is involved,” he said.