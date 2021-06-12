9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 12, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

President Lungu says he confident of getting over 60% of the vote this year

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics President Lungu says he confident of getting over 60% of the vote...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that come 12th August 2021 he will not only exceed the required 50 percent plus one but will safely get 60 percent of the Zambian vote because Zambians have chosen to continue with his government which has shown positive development.

Speaking when he featured on a radio programme in Chipata, President Lungu said he has carried on a mantle of good leadership and all the corners of Zambia have applauded him.

Citing various infrastructure development that have turned the face of Zambia and made services of education, health, housing, transport and so on by not only making services available but of quality, President Lungu said in all his travels across the country, the request is for a continued leadership.

“We first embarked on infrastructure development and we did just that and now we are working on rebuilding the economy,” he said.

President Lungu cited various mechanisms that the Patriotic Front was putting in place to rebuild the economy and noted that his government which is a tried and tested government would also deliver on this promise.

He also observed that some opposition political leaders exhibit very violent characteristics that have made them very unattractive to Zambians.

“Moreover, Zambians want peace imagine I am the only one and a few others talking about peace, talking about not wanting violence in these campaigns. Yesterday, I saw some disturbing pictures on social media that were very annoying breaking vehicles, beating people in full view of even one opposition leader and I know Zambians cannot vote for such a guy, Zambians love peace,” he said.

“There is nothing for him here, so the truth of the matter is that we are winning and I have no doubt about that in my mind,” he said.

And on a very pomp note President Lungu said, “When I first came in 2015 we won by 27 000 votes and 2016 we got 100 000 plus votes, this time 2021 we are getting 60 percent votes plus… it won’t be 50 percent plus it will be 60 percent plus and if they want a recount they will even find that it was 70 plus.” he laughed off.

Previous articleOur Opponents Ran a Propaganda War Against President Edgar Lungu and Lost -Davies Mwila

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

President Lungu says he confident of getting over 60% of the vote this year

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that come 12th August 2021 he will not only exceed the required 50...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND suffers setback as Ndola High Court declares ECZ ban of Political Rallies as Legal

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
The Ndola High Court has declared that the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ)'s ban on campaign rallies is legal and that acted within its constitutional...
Read more

There is need to maintain peace and unity even as Zambia heads to the polls-President Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu has reiterated the need to maintain peace and unity in the country, even as the country heads to the polls. President Lungu...
Read more

Sunday Chanda pledges to Phase Out All Grass-Thatched Muddy Community School

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
Patriotic Front Parliamentary Candidate for Kanchibiya Constituency Sunday Chanda has announced an ambitious 5- Year Community School Rehabilitation Programme for Kanchibiya aimed at phasing...
Read more

Holding rallies is risking people’ lives-Lubinda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 32
Patriotic Front Presidential vice campaign manager Given Lubinda says political leaders advocating for campaign rallies amidst rising cases of COVID-19 must be condemned. Mr. Lubinda...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.