PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said that come 12th August 2021 he will not only exceed the required 50 percent plus one but will safely get 60 percent of the Zambian vote because Zambians have chosen to continue with his government which has shown positive development.

Speaking when he featured on a radio programme in Chipata, President Lungu said he has carried on a mantle of good leadership and all the corners of Zambia have applauded him.

Citing various infrastructure development that have turned the face of Zambia and made services of education, health, housing, transport and so on by not only making services available but of quality, President Lungu said in all his travels across the country, the request is for a continued leadership.

“We first embarked on infrastructure development and we did just that and now we are working on rebuilding the economy,” he said.

President Lungu cited various mechanisms that the Patriotic Front was putting in place to rebuild the economy and noted that his government which is a tried and tested government would also deliver on this promise.

He also observed that some opposition political leaders exhibit very violent characteristics that have made them very unattractive to Zambians.

“Moreover, Zambians want peace imagine I am the only one and a few others talking about peace, talking about not wanting violence in these campaigns. Yesterday, I saw some disturbing pictures on social media that were very annoying breaking vehicles, beating people in full view of even one opposition leader and I know Zambians cannot vote for such a guy, Zambians love peace,” he said.

“There is nothing for him here, so the truth of the matter is that we are winning and I have no doubt about that in my mind,” he said.

And on a very pomp note President Lungu said, “When I first came in 2015 we won by 27 000 votes and 2016 we got 100 000 plus votes, this time 2021 we are getting 60 percent votes plus… it won’t be 50 percent plus it will be 60 percent plus and if they want a recount they will even find that it was 70 plus.” he laughed off.