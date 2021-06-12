9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Sports
Red Arrows Keep CAF Dreams Alive

Red Arrows on Saturday jumped to number three on the FAZ Super League log to keep their continental qualifying dreams alive.

The 2004 league champions beat relegation battling Lumwana Radiants 2-1 away in Solwezi.

Arrows are chasing their first continental qualification since 2012 when they made a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stage exit.

All three goals came in the second half and Saddam Phiri put Arrows ahead in the 54th minute.

But Lumwana leveled through a Chewe Mukuka own goal in the 77th minute.

It took a stoppage time goal from Joseph Phiri to see Arrows win the game to jump three places from sixth to third.

Arrows have displaced Lusaka Dynamos to number four on 49 and 47 points respectively with two matches left to play.

Lumwana stay second from bottom on 33 points, three points behind Napsa Stars and a further four adrift of Nkana and Indeni who are tied on 37 points.

