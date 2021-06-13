9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 13, 2021
General News
HH is sole beneficiary of political violence says Bweengwa Candidate

By Chief Editor
Hakainde Hichilema is a sole beneficiary of political violence being committed by his members against the ruling party says Patriotic Front Bweengwa Parliamentary candidate Miyanda Mulambo.

During a press briefing held Sunday at Mika Lodges, My Mulambo has charged that the ongoing political violence has become the last resort for United Party for National Development (UPND) to derail elections using insidious methods following the failed attempt to stop President Lungu to contest election using the court process.

“When the legal way is now permanently closed door, the UPND intend and have been to use illegal ways to threaten peace using violence to destabilise the nation. Our people in Bweengwa have not been spared from the violence and intimidation which the UPND has unleashed as a tactic to win try and win elections. The UPND is beating people, burning cars everywhere. They are openly boasting about it across social media,” says Mulambo.

Mr. Mulambo has however warned the UPND not to consider the lack of retaliation by the PF members and the youth as a sign of weakness but said the PF want to win elections by showing what President Lungu and his administration has done and will continue to do for the Zambian people.

“We want to warn the UPND though that they should not take the peacefulness of our youth as a weakness because our members are capable of fighting back but our members know that violence does not win elections. Our campaign is not anchored on violence but issues. The UPND must therefore not stretch the patience of our people to respond with an equal force to their actions but must engage the Zambian people to discuss issues,” he said.

And commenting on the letter circulating on social media which was allegedly authored by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, Mr Mulambo said denying the authenticity of the letter by the UPND does not take away the responsibility that rests on the leadership one of being responsible for your cadre and members.

“We want to be clear that by refraining to curtail and condemn the behaviour of their cadres, the UPND leadership under Mr. Hichilema is indirectly condoning and encouraging the violence,” said Bweengwa candidate Mulambo.

Mr Mulambo was franked by PF Member Isaac Mwanza who is also governance advisor.

