Sunday, June 13, 2021
Headlines
Updated:

Our Campaigns are easy because we have delivered-Nkandu Luo

President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo says the campaigns for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) are easy because it has delivered.

She noted that some opposition political parties, like the UPND has resorted to violence because they have no message to tell the people.

Professor Luo who is immediate past Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, says the Head of State during his tenure has touched all corners of the country.

Speaking when addressed party officials in Chongwe today, she says no part of the counry has been left out in terms of development.

“The President, His Excellency President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has touched all corners of the country. Development is there to see everywhere,” she says.

“Our friends are engaging in violence because they have nothing to tell the people of Zambia.

Ours is simple, we just need to tell the people what we have done. Our campaigns this time around are very simple,”.

Meanwhile Prof Luo has urged party officials to bring back all the party officials they expelled from the party.

The running mate says there is need to embrace unity amongst the party officials.

She says the party need to be different from others by ensuring unity prevails in the party.

Later Prof Luo made a stopover in Runfunsa district and urged the people not to waste their votes of the opposition.

Prof Luo is accompanied by Presidential campaign Manager Given Lubinnda, PF Elections Chairperson Jean Kapata, former Kanchibiya Constituency lawmaker Martin Malama, former Namwala Constituency lawmaker Moono Lubezhi and Mpika Central Constituency Lawmaker Sylver Chalikosa.

Previous articleWinless Chipolopolo In Last Throw of The Dice As Tour Ends

