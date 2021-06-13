9.5 C
Over 500 ex-miners given farm land in North-western

Over 500 ex miners in North-Western province have thanked government for empowering them with farm land.

Provincial Chairperson Jonathan Banda confirmed that all the ex-miners have received their farm plots within the province.

Mr Banda said the gesture by government is evidence that government does not want any of its citizen to become a destitute after losing employment.

Mr Banda was speaking in Solwezi today during a meeting with Vice President Inonge Wina.

“We are grateful to government for giving us over 500 farm plots in Northwestern province. Let me inform you your honour, that we have about 1,500 ex miners and we are hopeful that everyone will get their land,” Mr Banda said.

He further appealed to government to expedite the process of issuing title deeds and also work on the road network, water and power connectivity.

“We have already formed cooperatives and therefore, we are appealing to government to expedite the issuance of title deeds for the land we have been given.

“We are also appealing to be helped with farming equipment, inputs, good road network, power and water,” Mr Banda said.

Mr Banda also pledged on behalf of ex miners to support government as it means well for them.

And Mrs Wina assured the ex-miners that government is on course in ensuring that every Zambian who owns land has a title deed as proof of ownership.

She commended the ex-miners for engaging themselves in agriculture as a way of creating a livelihood and wealth for themselves.

“Let me commend you for engaging in agriculture as this is the right trajectory that will help you create wealth for yourselves and your families,” Mrs Wina said.

Meanwhile Patriotic Front vice president, Nkandu Luo advised the ex-miners not to sell the land but utilize it for their betterment.

Prof. Luo advised the ex-miners to engage in livestock and aquaculture activities adding that the country’s economy can only recover when every citizen become productive.

“Let me encourage you to use the comparative advantage that you have as ex-miners, form cooperatives and engage in livestock and aquaculture activities,” she said.

3 COMMENTS

  1. Typical example of “empowerment” from the most unproductive and corrupt government this country has ever had!

    1

  3. Unfortunately most of the beneficiaries of this land think that their land can only be used to grow food just enough to feed their families. They don’t realize that they can make more money than they used to earn in their jobs. The Ministry of Community Development & Social Welfare must go beyond giving charity to teach skills such as agriculture as a business. MoA must also increase extension services. These people require to be guided before they can stand on their own. We’ll turn around Zambia’s economy as long as we look at farming in a subsistent manner. Farming isn’t for retirees. It’s serious business and the earlier you venture into it the better. You can’t begin farming when you’re over 50yrs old. It’s the reason over 50% of retirees that venture into farming don’t live…

