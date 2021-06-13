The Patriotic Front(PF) has called on the Zambia Police to arrest Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres that damaged property and caused widespread injuries to PF members and members of the public.

Secretary-General Davies Mwila stated that before approval for a public procession is granted, marshalls sign guarantees that such a procession will be peaceful and without violence and disturbances.

Mr. Mwila has called on the Police to arrest and charge the UPND Marshalls and hold them accountable for the destruction of public property and injuries.

He said the Public Order Act provides for marshalls to be accountable to the public processions that is conducted.

Mr. Mwila praised the PF members in Lusaka for acting with utmost restraint and refusing to retaliate against the UPND.

He said the party was scaling up its political activities that will include roadshows and door-to-door but will be Covid-19 compliant.

Meanwhile, an organization calling itself Smart Youths Against Political Violence (SYAPV) has expressed worry at the widespread political violence ahead of the August general elections.

SYAPV president Thomas Kamawe has observed that the levels of violence being perpetrated by some political parties is not just inhuman, but has the potential to cause serious unrest in the country.

Mr. Kamawe in a statement issued to Smart Eagles, notes that what is worrisome is that youths who should be patriotic, are the ones being used as tools for political violence.

“As an Association,we feel strongly that it is important to address all these political confrontations in a peaceful manner by promoting co-existence amongst all political players,” he said.

And Mr. Kamawe has challenged opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema to condemn spates of violence been perpetrated by his carders.

He has observed that President Edgar Lungu has openly denounced violence by all means, both publicly and privately, while nothing has come from the opposition leader.

“One would wonder why other political party leaders like HH and the UPND have failed to publicly denounce violence perpetrated by their followers. Ignoring such may simply allow speculations that some party leaders have given blessings to political violence” Mr. Kamawe observed.

He said any life is important, hence the need to protect and preserve it even during campaigns,during and after elections.

“We have seen videos of properties being burnt by suspected UPND political cadres clad in the party’s regalia which requires full investigations in order to bring those perpetrators to justice” Mr Kamawe demanded.

“Our appeal is for the church to come on board and give guidance to some political leaders whose intentions are not for peacebuilding but hate and love of violence,” he said, adding that violence has no place in Zambia.

Mr. Kamawe said power is on the ballot as opposed to using youths as tools of political violence.