Feature Politics
UPND officials assaulted in intra-party violence

Two opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) party officials in Northwestern have been assaulted by other party members during a meeting.

The two provincial officials are alleged to have been assaulted at the opposition party’s secretariat in Solwezi around 12:00 hours yesterday.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Solwezi today.

Mr. Njase identified the victims as Gibson Kanshamba aged 43 of Crossroads lodge area in Solwezi, who is the provincial deputy information and publicity secretary in charge of media while the other one is Rabson Kawanda aged 51, the provincial deputy information and publicity secretary in charge of propaganda.

He said the two were assaulted by Bruce Kanema, the provincial youth chairman, Carlos Kikwaba, Baron Mulusa and others only identified as Kisamba and Mapesho using screw drivers, steel chairs, sticks and stones.

He said the two were in a meeting with other members discussing the alleged corruption that characterised the adoption process of candidates.

“It was then that Kanema and the group emerged and attacked those that convened the meeting causing injuries and damage to party property,” Mr. Njase said.

He said Kanshamba sustained a wound on the left hand, swollen face and complained of body pains while Kawanda had a bruised left hand and right ring finger, swollen face and also complained of body pains.

Mr Njase said no arrest has been made but disclosed that the Solwezi district police command has been directed to summon the suspects.

He has warned that police will firmly deal with perpetrators of violence irrespective of whether it is intra or inter party.

