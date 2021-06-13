Zesco United have won the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division title with three matches to spare after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Napsa Stars at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The win against Napsa gave Zesco an unassailable lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division on 64 points, 11 ahead of second placed Zanaco, after playing 31 matches apiece.

Zesco have now won nine league titles equaling the number scooped by legendary Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.

Wanderers and Zesco are four titles behind record winners Nkana.

On the pitch, a goal each from forwards Jesse Were and Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba propelled Coach Mumamba Numba’s side to victory in this round 31 match.

Meanwhile, Napsa remained stuck third from the bottom on 36 points from 32 matches played.

In the earlier match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Forest Rangers and relegation threatened Indeni draw goalless.

Indeni are just one place up the relegation zone on 38 points and have two matches left in the season.

The draw has moved Forest two places up to number seven on 44 points from 32 matches played.