Patriotic Front ( PF ) member of the central committee (MCC) Stephen Kampyongo says victory for the ruling party is certain because of what it has done for the Zambian people in the past 10 years.

Speaking on Kabusha radio programme on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) radio one, which was monitored by ZANIS in Chinsali today, Mr. Kampyongo said campaigns ahead of the August polls have been made easy for the PF because of its success story in the past one decade.

Mr Kampyongo, who is also Shiwang’andu constituency aspiring candidate, said the PF has transformed the country thus making itself a popular party of choice ahead of the August polls.

He said Chinsali, the provincial headquarters for Muchinga province, now boasts of modern infrastructure befitting a provincial town.

He explained that in the last five years, Chinsali has recorded remarkable infrastructure development that includes Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA ) offices, Police divisional headquarters, National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA ) building, general hospital, and the six and four storey provincial administration blocks, among others.

Mr. Kampyongo, who is former Home Affairs Minister, said a modern and big civic centre has also been constructed in Chinsali to accommodate various departments and ministries that will be devolved to the local authority in line with the Decentralization Policy that the government is implementing.

“We have constructed a modern civic centre at Chinsali as you are aware that we are implementing the Decentralization Policy that will see a number of departments and ministries being devolved to the local authority,” he said.

He disclosed that the provincial administration in Chinsali has since moved into the new offices, leaving the old one under the charge of the District Commissioner.

Mr. Kampyongo noted that even without the holding public rallies, the PF party, which will rely on road shows and door to door campaigns, already has what to point at as evidence of what it has done in the past 10 years.

He further pointed out that the ruling party under President Edgar Lungu has performed relatively well in various sectors of the economy despite facing many challenges among them, the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the government is committed to further improve the country’s economy through the support of value additions to various commodities.

Mr. Kampyongo also said that the 100 percent acquisition of Mopani Mine will further strengthen the Zambian currency against other major foreign currencies because the company will be able to retain in the Zambian commercial banks its earnings from the sale of copper unlike in the past where copper earnings were externalised.

He said there will be more dollars in the Zambian commercial banks once copper is sold as well as when Zambian companies engage in more value additions and export finished products outside the country.

And Mr. Kampyongo has called on Zambians to seriously take the Covid -19 disease.

He said as Covid-19 survivor, he understands how serious the disease is.