Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi admits they have reached the point of no return heading into Wednesdays FAZ Super League away date against Zanaco at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The former FAZ Super League champions have nine points left to fight for starting on Wednesday to try and ensure their survival.

Wednesday’s date also comes four days after Nkana’s promising three-match winning run was ended in Kafue by Young Green Eagles who beat them 3-2 to dent their survival hopes.

“We need to survive and we have seen the character in this team. The boys are not losing hope and we will see how we will handle the last three games,” a confident-sounding Chambeshi said.

“For sure we need to pick nine points in all the games.”

Nkana are fourth from bottom on 37 points and four points off the projected survival threshold where five other sides including their archrivals Power Dynamos are hovering around.

Meanwhile, for Zanaco, Wednesday is about cementing second place to make up for the heartbreak of Zesco United beating them in the race for the 2020/2021 league title with three games to spare.

There is also good news for Zanaco who will be with their big guns Moses Phiri and Roger Kola who have just returned from Chipolopolo’s June international friendly tour of Senegal, Benin and Sudan.

Phiri especially will be hoping to extend his lead on the top scorers chart that currently stands on 17 goals as the 2020/2021 FAZ Golden Boot comes into view in the last three games.

16/06/2021

WEEK 32

Kabwe Warriors-Prison Leopards

WEEK 21

Zanaco-Nkana

WEEK 32

Buildcon-Nkwazi

17/06/2021

WEEK 28

Zesco United-Green Eagles