9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Davies Mwila describes blanket ban as unfair and launches a scathing attack on Zambia Police

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Davies Mwila describes blanket ban as unfair and launches a scathing attack...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ban PF alongside the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) from conducting political campaigns in Lusaka, Namwala, Mpulungu and Nakonde is unfair and unjust.

In a statement released to the media, Mr Mwila said that the decision against PF is unjust because PF is actually a victim of the UPND reign of terror and violence.

Mr Mwila went on to say that UPND has gone on a rampage, burning vehicles, beating and even killing our members in places such as Nalikwanda, and therefore unfair and unjust for the ECZ to punish PF for the violent crimes that the UPND have been committing.

” The Electoral Commission of Zambia should punish the perpetrator and not the victims of political violence,” Mr Mwila said.

Mr. Mwila also took a swipe at Zambia Police for the poor handling of the violence and describe their failure to enforce law and order as lamentable.

“We also want to register our utmost disappointment and displeasure with the manner in which the Zambia Police have been handling the issue of political violence, ” he said.

“The police have lamentably failed to enforce the law on UPND cadres who have been unleashing violence on innocent Zambians in full view of the Zambia Police, ” Mr Mwila said.

Mr. Mwila accused Zambia Police of turning a blind eye to acts of violence and described Zambia Police as unprofessional and ineffective in the manner they have been handling issues of violence that have been caused by the UPND.

“Instead of arresting the violent UPND cadres, the Zambia Police have decided to turn a blind eye to such acts of violence,” he said.

” We want to stress that the Zambia Police have been unprofessional and ineffective in the manner they have been handling issues of violence that have been caused by the UPND,’ Mr Mwila said.

Mr Mwila concluded by calling upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia to rescind its blanket decision and instead ban the UPND who he described as the culprits of political violence and not the Patriotic Front which has been a victim of political violence.

Previous articleViolence threatening Zambia’s budding democracy – Mulumbi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Davies Mwila describes blanket ban as unfair and launches a scathing attack on Zambia Police

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that the decision by the Electoral Commission of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ Suspends All campaigns, Including All Road Shows by PF and UPND in Lusaka and three other districts

Headlines Chief Editor - 43
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has suspended all campaigns by the PF and UPND in Lusaka, Mpulungu, Namwala and Nakonde due to political violence. And...
Read more

Nawakwi urges Zambians not to Vote for HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
Edith Nawakwi, the leader of the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has urged Zambians not to vote for United Party for National...
Read more

President Lungu wishes KK a quick recovery

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of good will to Zambia's First President Kenneth Kaunda, following his hospitalisation at Maina Soko Medical...
Read more

Rather than being violent explain PF manifesto – Prof Luo

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu’s running mate, Nkandu Luo has advised PF members throughout the country to explain the contents of ruling party’s five...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.