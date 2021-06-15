The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ban PF alongside the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) from conducting political campaigns in Lusaka, Namwala, Mpulungu and Nakonde is unfair and unjust.

In a statement released to the media, Mr Mwila said that the decision against PF is unjust because PF is actually a victim of the UPND reign of terror and violence.

Mr Mwila went on to say that UPND has gone on a rampage, burning vehicles, beating and even killing our members in places such as Nalikwanda, and therefore unfair and unjust for the ECZ to punish PF for the violent crimes that the UPND have been committing.

” The Electoral Commission of Zambia should punish the perpetrator and not the victims of political violence,” Mr Mwila said.

Mr. Mwila also took a swipe at Zambia Police for the poor handling of the violence and describe their failure to enforce law and order as lamentable.

“We also want to register our utmost disappointment and displeasure with the manner in which the Zambia Police have been handling the issue of political violence, ” he said.

“The police have lamentably failed to enforce the law on UPND cadres who have been unleashing violence on innocent Zambians in full view of the Zambia Police, ” Mr Mwila said.

Mr. Mwila accused Zambia Police of turning a blind eye to acts of violence and described Zambia Police as unprofessional and ineffective in the manner they have been handling issues of violence that have been caused by the UPND.

“Instead of arresting the violent UPND cadres, the Zambia Police have decided to turn a blind eye to such acts of violence,” he said.

” We want to stress that the Zambia Police have been unprofessional and ineffective in the manner they have been handling issues of violence that have been caused by the UPND,’ Mr Mwila said.

Mr Mwila concluded by calling upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia to rescind its blanket decision and instead ban the UPND who he described as the culprits of political violence and not the Patriotic Front which has been a victim of political violence.