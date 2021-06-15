9.5 C
Feature Politics
Updated:

Political violence unsettles Hope for Human Rights Association

By Chief Editor
The Hope for Human Rights Association has implored the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to explain to the nation what constitutes a road show in relation to the banned rallies.

Hope for Human Rights Association Executive Director Smart Chanda said there is need for clarity on what should constitute a road show because what is being observed are crowds of people, some of whom carry offensive weapons.

“Are those road shows about which political party has got the best muscle men or those who can threaten the most?’’ he asked.

Mr. Chanda said in a statement to ZANIS in Lusaka today that Hope for Human Rights Association condemned in the strongest terms the violence being committed by political party cadres.

He said the same people being threatened by cadres are the voters.

He said this situation might lead to voter apathy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda has noted that despite the Electoral Commission of Zambia banning rallies some political party players have still gone ahead carrying out mass gatherings, putting the electorate at risk of catching the coronavirus pandemic.

“It must be realized that you are just risking the people to the Cocvid-19 pandemic. Covid-19 is real and political party leaders need to be responsible enough to guard the electorates jealously otherwise there won’t be anyone to vote for them,’’ he said.

He observed that mass gatherings do not suggest popularity during an election period in that there have been leaders who pulled masses but still lost elections.

