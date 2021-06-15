9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

We will continue defending ourselves against PF aggression-UPND Youth Chairperson

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics We will continue defending ourselves against PF aggression-UPND Youth Chairperson
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) youths have vowed to continue defending themselves against any ruling PF aggression.

Addressing the Press at the UPND National Youth Command Center in Lusaka this morning, party National Youths Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso charged that nothing would stand in the way of the party’s quest to form a Government.

Mr. Liswaniso stressed that the UPND would ensure that the PF is not allowed to continue engaging in political stunts when it isn’t allowed to do so.

Liswaniso emphasized that the decision by the ECZ to ban roadshows across the country was aimed at washing the shame of the PF’s dwindling political fortunes.

Mr Liswaniso noted that it was unfair for ECZ to ban both the PF and UPND from campaigning when it was the former who had been perpetrating political violence against UPND.

A number of UPND National Youth officials including the national Secretary, Samuel Ngwira, deputy National Youth Chairperson, Trevor Mwiinde, national youth Spokesperson, Phinias Pumulo attended the event.

Previous articleStart Arresting Political Party Cadres Perpetuating Violence-Highvie Hamududu
Next articleCOSAFA Cup Returns From Covid Lockdown

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

COSAFA Cup Returns From Covid Lockdown

The 2021 COSAFA Cup will be held from July 7-18 in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. Zambia are the defending...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Start Arresting Political Party Cadres Perpetuating Violence-Highvie Hamududu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
PARTY for National Unity (PNU) leader Highvie Hamududu has called the Zambia police to immediately start arresting political party cadres perpetuating violence. Mr Hamududu says...
Read more

Political violence unsettles Hope for Human Rights Association

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
The Hope for Human Rights Association has implored the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to explain to the nation what constitutes a road show...
Read more

Victory is certain for PF because of what we have done in the last 10 years-Kampyongo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 35
Patriotic Front ( PF ) member of the central committee (MCC) Stephen Kampyongo says victory for the ruling party is certain because of...
Read more

UPND officials assaulted in intra-party violence

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Two opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) party officials in Northwestern have been assaulted by other party members during a meeting. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.