The United Party for National Development (UPND) youths have vowed to continue defending themselves against any ruling PF aggression.

Addressing the Press at the UPND National Youth Command Center in Lusaka this morning, party National Youths Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso charged that nothing would stand in the way of the party’s quest to form a Government.

Mr. Liswaniso stressed that the UPND would ensure that the PF is not allowed to continue engaging in political stunts when it isn’t allowed to do so.

Liswaniso emphasized that the decision by the ECZ to ban roadshows across the country was aimed at washing the shame of the PF’s dwindling political fortunes.

Mr Liswaniso noted that it was unfair for ECZ to ban both the PF and UPND from campaigning when it was the former who had been perpetrating political violence against UPND.

A number of UPND National Youth officials including the national Secretary, Samuel Ngwira, deputy National Youth Chairperson, Trevor Mwiinde, national youth Spokesperson, Phinias Pumulo attended the event.