The ZTE Corporation has shown interest in strengthening its partnership with Zambia in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

ZTE Zambia Chief Executive Officer Yang Xin disclosed that the corporation was in the process of establishing cooperation with major universities and colleges in Zambia to provide opportunities to best performing students.

The best performing students would be given opportunities to undertake short term ICT courses in China at ZTE’s Technology University.

He was speaking when Zambia’s Consul General in Guangzhou, China, Daniel Chisenga undertook a familiarization visit to ZTE Corporation in that country.

According to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by Second Secretary for Trade at the Zambian Consulate in Guangzhou, China, Angel Lwatula, Mr. Xin assured that his corporation will continue to work with Zambia in improving the ICT sector.

“ZTE Zambia continues to provide training to many IT professionals and looks forward to establishing cooperation with major universities and colleges to give chance to best performing students to undertake short term ICT courses in China at ZTE’s Technology University based in Shenzhen city,” Mr. Xin stated.

He observed that the cooperation between Zambia and ZTE has greatly helped to develop the country’s ICT sector through working with government and telecommunication companies to upgrade networks and fiber connections.

And Mr. Chisenga expressed delight with ZTE’s investment in Zambia and the corporation’s contribution to the development of the ICT in the country.

He commended the business relationship ZTE Corporation has built with the Zambian public and private sectors since 1998.

He said the corporation has played a huge role in realizing Zambia’s strategic goal in the Seventh National Development Plan of improving ICT infrastructure by investing in the upgrading of telecommunications networks, data centres and access devices.

Mr. Chisenga further applauded ZTE for helping the country implement the Smart Zambia Master Plan through its affordable mobile smart phones, mobile internet communications and consumer technology solutions.

“ZTE’s technology has helped the Zambian government to respond to the challenges in the ICT sector thereby improving efficiency in the Zambian economy, creating jobs, improving governance and placing Zambia on course to be a regional ICT hub,” Mr. Chisenga indicated.

He noted that Smart Zambia further seeks to improve the flow of information within and among government institutions, enterprises and citizens, to bring about economic benefits.

Mr. Chisenga added that it has also helped Zambia to respond to the Covid-19 challenges which call for social distancing and working from home where possible, making reliable internet services a must.

In Zambia, ZTE has provided the widest national backbone network, widest radio tower communications and the fastest LTE network, thereby making the company key in the development of Zambia’s ICT sector and the implementation of the Smart Zambia Master Plan.

The visit is part of the Consul General’s programme to maintain close ties with existing investors and cooperating partners.