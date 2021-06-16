Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has urged regulating officers to ensure that no political activity is undertaken by any member of the Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Mpulungu, Lusaka, Namwala, and Nakonde districts as directed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Mr. Kanganja has further guided that no notification of any intended public political activities by the affected parties should be entertained or acknowledged by the Zambia police in the mentioned districts.

“Additionally, police officers should ensure that no political party undertakes roadshows as all such activities have been suspended by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ),” he said.

He has since urged police officers to ensure strict compliance to the directive and make sure that the number of members conducting door to door campaigns does not exceed three people the per group.

Mr. Kanganja has further guided that any political party that will deliberately defy the guidelines given by the Electoral Commission of Zambia should be dealt with accordingly.