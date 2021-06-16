The governing Patriotic Front has accused University of Zambia lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa of insulting the Judiciary when he appeared on Monday’s edition of Hot FM’s Breakfast Show. The PF reported the following on its official Facebook page:

SISHUWA SISHUWA INSULTS JUDICARY, SAYS THEY ARE A DANGER TO DEMOCRACY

Losing petitioner in the Edgar Lungu Eligibility Case, Sishuwa Sishuwa has issued a tirade of insults and false allegations on the Constitutional Court and the Judiciary.

Sishuwa, who is a University of Zambia Lecturer, has lost the case together with Linda Kasonde’s Chapter One, and Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa’s Legal Resource Foundation.

Sishuwa has accused the Constitutional Court of open bias and favoruritsm towards the ruling Patriotic Front and its presidential candidate, President Edgar Lungu.

He also accused the Constitutional Court of misbehavior claiming that this (behaviour) started in the Dan Pule Case.

Sishuwa, who chose to attack the Judiciary instead of the Judgement, says the Courts have become a clear and present danger to Democracy

He was speaking when he appeared on Hot FM Breakfast Show.

Here is the full recording of Dr Sishuwa’s interview on Hot FM on Monday.