President Edgar Lungu says he gives prominence to the role agriculture plays in the country’s economy.

“Kaoma District in Western Province is unique in contributing to the food basket of Western Province and the country in general,” he said.

President Lungu stated that he was touched by the commitment towards the growth of the agricultural sector by traditional leaders in Kaoma, Western Province and the country at large.

“I urge citizens to emulate the traditional leaders like you Your Royal Highnesses and I further promise that I will support you all,” he said.

President Lungu explained that the PF Government had continued making a favourable environment for business to thrive which resulted in increasing the maize floor price from K110 to K150 per 50 kilogram bag of maize.

“I call on citizens to diversify the sector by growing other agricultural products such as wheat, soya beans and cassava so that we become more enterprising,” the Head of State said.

He was speaking during a courtesy call on traditional leaders in Kaoma District, Western Province, today, before proceeding to the flagging off of the 2021 National Food Reserve Agency (FRA) crop purchasing programme.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said political campaign dynamics had totally changed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic which had claimed many lives.

“Your Royal Highnesses, political leaders need to be decisive as they risk losing the very people that would vote for them and who will they rule? I further urge you, our Royal Highnesses, to use your influence to promote peace among political parties as opposed to violence which has recently characterized the Zambian political landscape,” he said.

President Lungu said he consistently called for peace by emulating the One Zambia One Nation motto.

And Chief Mwenemutondo praised President Lungu for his commitment to the improvement of the agricultural sector in Zambia and Kaoma in particular.

“Farmers in Kaoma have performed beyond expectation and no other government has shown commitment to the agriculture sector like the PF has done,” he said.

Chief Mwenemutondo said all farming inputs were already in place way before kicking off the next farming season.

“There is no room for any farmer to fail because farming inputs were delivered on time and I personally have taken a lead in producing more food to donate as opposed to me receiving from my subjects because of the favourable PF agricultural policies,” he said.