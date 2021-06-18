9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 18, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

African Development Bank approves $1.4 million grant to improve household food security in the wake of Covid-19

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines African Development Bank approves $1.4 million grant to improve household food security...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved a $1.4 million grant from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program to reduce malnutrition among Zambia’s most vulnerable households.

The Mitigating Impacts of Covid-19 on Household Food Security Project will create about 150 permanent skilled or semi-skilled positions and 40 part-time unskilled jobs in crop, livestock and fisheries value chains.

The project will supply inputs for crops, livestock and aquaculture enterprises to promote good agricultural practices and increase food production. There will also be a capacity building component.

“The agriculture sector is an important source of livelihoods, employment and GDP in Zambia. Increased food supply resulting from additional grant funds will lead to more jobs, improved quality of life, and reduction of malnutrition in many impacted communities,” said Martin Fregene, African Development Bank Director of Agriculture and Agro-industry.

The project provides supplementary funds to the ongoing Agriculture Productivity and Market Enhancement Project, a $32 million grant-funded initiative also from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program, which has been managed by the Bank in the Sinazongwe, Gwembe, Chongwe, Rufunsa, Serenje and Chitambo districts of Zambia over the past five years.

Global Agriculture and Food Security Program administrators said the six districts were selected based on poverty levels, food insecurity and malnutrition prevalence.

However, with this funding and program, these districts have the potential for economic growth, and to promote crop diversification. Some 5,000 people, including 3,750 women and 1,000 youth, will benefit.

Some 5,000 people will also benefit indirectly along the commodity value chains.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Zambia has implemented bold measures to protect the health and economic well-being of its citizens.

These steps included a nationwide program to scale up agricultural diversification.

The Bank’s Covid-19 Response Facility launched in 2020 has been a lifeline to member governments by providing resources to tackle the pandemic.

“The facility will consolidate the Bank’s support for Zambia’s economic diversification and impact mitigation against Covid-19,” said Mary Monyau, the Bank’s Country Manager in Zambia.

The Zambian project is in line with the Bank’s High 5 strategic priorities, specifically, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. Similar Bank projects have been successfully undertaken in Malawi, Niger, Liberia, Senegal and the Gambia.

The Global Agriculture and Food Security Program was established as a response to the 2008/09 world food price crisis, following a commitment by the Group of 8 nations (G8) in September 2009 to mobilize up to $20 billion for agricultural development and food security.

The World Bank supervises about half of the project portfolio of the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program.

The African Development Bank managed about a quarter in December 2019, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, 11%.

Previous articleWorld mourns KK

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

African Development Bank approves $1.4 million grant to improve household food security in the wake of Covid-19

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved a $1.4 million grant from the Global Agriculture...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government committed to industrialising Zambia-Inonge Wina

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Vice President Inonge Wina says government remains committed to industrialising the country through the development of multi-facility economic zones (MFEZ). Mrs. Wina said...
Read more

Zambia Association of Manufactures Awards manufacturing, Exporting companies

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Zambia Association of Manufactures (ZAM) has awarded various companies for their efforts in manufacturing and exports in the southern African region and abroad. The...
Read more

Formalisation of over 15,000 artisanal gold miners advances in Lusangazi

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The formalisation process of over 15,000 artisanal gold miners in the Lusangazi District of the Eastern Province has advanced into its finalisation stage. Migodi-Auric...
Read more

ZIFLP gives community forest group K800, 000 for bee-keeping

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The Zambia Integrated Forestry Landscape Project (ZIFLP) has given 800,000 Kwacha subgrant to the Malambalala Community Forest Management Group in Kasenengwa District...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.