Ivanka Bianca released the music video for ‘On a mission’ , that features Bow Chase. ‘On a mission’ is a hip-hop song talking about ones hustle on the way to making it in life. The video was directed by Ivanca Bianca and Fern. Shot by Ryan Sinyangwe & Fern media.
THis so demonic and a mockery of God. This woman is displaying the signs of the devil with her hand and horns. We are no longer blind to the work of the devil through musicians to pass on demons to those that end up listening to their music. I condemn this mission may it fail woefully in Jesus name.