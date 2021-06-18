9.5 C
KK icon of peace – Prof Luo

By Photo Editor
Patriotic Front (PF) running mate, Nkandu Luo says the demise of first republican president, Kenneth Kaunda is a loss to Zambia when the country needed him most as he was an icon of peace.

Professor Luo said this today when she signed in the book of condolence of the late first republican president at the funeral house in State Lodge.

Professor Luo said Dr Kaunda was a pillar of peace that the nation looked up to whenever in need of wisdom and guidance in running affairs of the country.

She noted that the only way the nation can honour him is to stop perpetuating violence and promote peace in the country.

“We can honor the father of the nation by promoting peace, and stop acts of violence, this is the only way we can say thank you to him,” Ms Luo advised.

She added that the late leader always sacrificed himself for others and helped in the liberation of so many nations in the Southern African region.

“We cannot talk about liberation of the country and many other nations in Africa without mentioning Dr Kenneth Kaunda, he was the father of the nation, and fought our freedom,” she said.

Professor Luo lamented that the loss is not only for Zambia but the entire southern African region and the world over as Dr Kaunda played a huge role in the fight for independence.

Dr Kaunda died yesterday at 14:30 hours after a short illness at Main Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka.

Previous articleKK was a pan Africanist-President Lungu

