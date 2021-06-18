9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 18, 2021
League Season To Conclude Under Strict Rules During KK National Mourning

FAZ organized leagues will be concluded as scheduled as the nation observes 21 days of national mourning in honour of first President Kenneth Kaunda.

Dr. Kaunda died on Thursday at Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka aged 97.

Zambian Premier League Manager Brian Mulenga said FAZ has been allowed to conclude the league.

Mulenga said teams must strictly observe national mourning protocols such as observing a minute of silence and wearing of black armbands by players.

“Following the declaration of the 21 days of National Mourning we have been allowed to conclude the league but must strictly observe the following during all league matches,” Mulenga said.

“Observe a minute of silence. Wear black Armbands. No celebration during the game even after a player has scored.”

“That strictly no spectators are to be allowed in the stadium area. Please follow these guidelines strictly without exception,” Mulenga stated.

