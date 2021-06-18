Lumwana Radiants have been demoted after a 2-0 away loss to fellow strugglers Indeni at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Friday.

The defeat sees Lumwana join bottom placed Kitwe United who were demoted three weeks ago with five games to spare.

Tiki Chiluba scored a brace in the 7th and 41st minutes to keep Indeni’s survival hopes alive heading into the last day of the season on June 26.

Lumwana have 33 points, three less than third from bottom Napsa Stars who are in action this Sunday away to mid-table Nkwazi.

Indeni stay put above the bottom four at number 15 on 41 points, three points more than Nkana who play on Saturday against continental chasers Buildcon in Kitwe.

Nkana must avoid defeat in that fixture or will face the very strong prospect of demotion heading into their final day date against Napsa Stars next week in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos are safe from relegation following a 1-0 home win over Lusaka Dynamos thanks to a 24th minute Luka Chamanga goal.