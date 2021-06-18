9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 18, 2021
type here...
Columns
Updated:

ODE TO KENNETH DAVID BUCHIZYA KAUNDA

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Columns ODE TO KENNETH DAVID BUCHIZYA KAUNDA
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Field Ruwe

With tests of spirit and courage we sought for a saviour; the son of a missionary of the Church of Scotland who told us he was an expert cliff climber. Wrapped in zeal as in a cloak tied at the shoulder like a biblical climber he pledged to teach us how to get our toes in the narrow cracks of granite and climb to the lofty summit. Up deep in the ravine he led us. We conquered the main obstacle to our advancement—colonialism, and emerged on a narrow rugged shelf, broken and uneven, but great all the same.

The cliff climber became a hero theos; a paragon of freedom. For we are meek, we made him the patriot and protector. Griots, minstrels, skalds, udgatars, and ashiks composed eulogies and ballads in his praise. They sang of him first of all the heroes. They composed songs that aroused their courage. For, as they sang for him, they were inspired. He reciprocated with Augustus Toplady’s Hymn “Rock of Ages, cleft for me, let me hide myself in thee; Not the labours of my hands can fulfil thy law’s commands” which he sang with gusto. He told us to “love thy neighbour as thy self” and decreed “Thou shall not steal!”And when we became crocked and inebriated he threatened to forsake us.

Owing to his gravitas we called him “The Emancipator” for he was like Heracles in many ways. As leader of men he was a great motivator who knew how to inspire fierce loyalty bordering on worship. He knew how to raise morale and get the best from us. He had limitless power. He used his wits on several occasions when his strength did not suffice, such as when some among us threatened to secede. He was a passionate and emotional individual, capable of doing great deeds for his friends and for country.

As we bid farewell, lined up along the last boulevard, wreath in hand, waving, wailing the words Kaunda Kafikepo (farewell), and throwing ourselves to the ground, we hear the strum on your guitar and voice in you, singing:

While I draw this fleeting breath,
When mine eyes shall close in death,
When I rise to worlds unknown
And behold thee on thy throne,
Rock of Ages, cleft for me,
Let me hide myself in thee.

Previous articleAfrican Development Bank approves $1.4 million grant to improve household food security in the wake of Covid-19

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

ODE TO KENNETH DAVID BUCHIZYA KAUNDA

By Field Ruwe With tests of spirit and courage we sought for a saviour; the son of a missionary of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH’s Biggest Political Enemy is HH: Erratic Rants Aid the PF Agenda

Columns Chief Editor - 44
By Kapya Kaoma HH's biggest political enemy is himself--his erratic rants only play into PF political traps than advance his message. Of course, freedom of...
Read more

Thank you for Ending Load Shedding: “Zambia has lost productivity worth billions of dollars due to energy poverty”

Columns Chief Editor - 28
By Johnstone Chikwanda A few weeks ago, Zesco Senior Manager for Corporate Affairs Dr. John Kunda was hosted on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) TV1...
Read more

Without Rallies Election to Be Lost and Won Through Media, But Which Ones?

Columns Chief Editor - 21
By Dr Parkie Mbozi ON 14TH MAY 2021 Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Justice, Esau E. Chulu announced commencement of the campaigns for...
Read more

Part VI: Who’s Who In 2021 Zambia Presidential Elections

Columns Chief Editor - 61
By Field Ruwe EdD Bishop Trevor Mwamba President of the United National Independence Party (UNIP) Ten Years after Walter Walter curled his lips into a smug smile....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.