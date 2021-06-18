Champions Zesco United and visiting Green Eagles have settled for a goalless draw in a delayed FAZ Super Division match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco met Eagles four days after winning the 2020/21 Super Division title with three games to spare when beating Napsa Stars 2-0 at home in Ndola.

The home side dominated play with misses punctuating both halves.

Zesco striker Jesse Were saw his sixth minute strike blocked by the Eagles backline before Winstone Kalengo watched his header go inches wide and Kelvin Mubanga was denied by the post later in the last half.

Meanwhile, a point from this match has helped Zesco to restore an 11 point lead at the top.

Zesco are on 65 points going into their last two fixtures.

Eagles jumped four places up to eighth position on 44 points from 32 matches played.