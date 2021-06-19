The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is shaken by the death of Zambia’s founding father Kenneth Kaunda, who died on June 17, 2021 in Lusaka’s Maina Soko military hospital.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the entire country is shaken and the association has been hardly hit by the deaths of both Dr. Kaunda and former FAZ president Evaristo Kasunga, who also died on the same day.

Kamanga said the association joins the rest of the country and the continent in mourning Dr. Kaunda whom he described as incomparable as his personality transcended continental borders.

He said Dr. Kaunda was a revered patron of the Zambia national football team that was christened the KK-11 in his honour.

“He was an ardent supporter of the game not only from the stands but occasionally took to the pitch to demonstrate his passion. We remain with fond memories of him either kick-starting a sport event or officiating a match, such was his personality and we mourn his demise,” he said.

He added that the football community will honour Dr. Kaunda’s memory at matches with moments of silence and wearing black armbands and there would be no celebration of any activity including goals scored.

Kamanga also paid tribute to Kasunga who served as FAZ president from 2000-2004.

He said the former FAZ president lived and breathed football and was one of the leaders that laid a strong foundation for the eventual Africa Cup of Nations.

He added that FAZ would continue to learn from Kasunga’s example of building from the bottom towards future success as his strong grassroots programme birthed some of the stars that took Zambia to the pinnacle of the African game.

Kasunga, who was until his death, serving as a diplomat at the Zambian mission in Canada also served as chairman for Lusaka Tigers football club.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala.