9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 19, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

KK’s death global loss-President Lungu

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics KK’s death global loss-President Lungu
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu greats Zambia’s First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda during the celebration of his 97th Birthday at his residence in Lusaka
has described the late Zambian First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as an iconic Pan-Africanist and a global statesman.

And President Lungu has observed that the death of Dr Kaunda is not only a loss to Zambia, but the entire Africa and the world at large.

The Head of State says Dr Kaunda will always remain cardinal in Zambia’s history because of the significant role he played during the liberation struggle of Zambia from the colonial masters.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this when he visited the funeral house of the late Dr Kunda to offer his message of comfort to the bereaved family and sign the book of condolences.

President Lungu stressed that Dr Kaunda’s ideas of humanitarianism, founded upon his strong Christian values, defined his leadership qualities.

“I call on Zambians to celebrate the life of the First President by holding firmly and embracing the one Zambia one nation slogan as a basis for the nation to forge ahead,” President Lung stated.

“Let us keep Dr. Kaunda alive in our hearts and our deeds. Let the life led by Dr Kaunda shape our destiny and remain indelible in our identity as people,” President Lungu urged Zambians.

President Lungu further said Dr Kaunda, projected noble ideas on the international stage while seeking the best for mankind.

And family Representative, Tiliyenji Kaunda thanked President Lungu and the nation as a whole for the support that has been rendered to the family especially during these trying times.

Mr. Tilyenji Kaunda who is also Dr Kaunda’s son, said his father’s legacy was premised on peace and love and should continue to live on.

He assured that the family will remain united and continue preaching peace and love that Dr Kaunda preached about.

“He has left an example of his life, his motto was love and peace for one another. As a family, we will try to emulate his steps because peace and love is the foundation of everything,” Mr. Kaunda indicated.

He thanked the health personnel at Maina Solo Medical Centre for their efforts to save the late President’s life but that it was time for him to rest.

Mr. Kaunda added that the family was grateful to God for sustaining their hero with 97 years on earth adding that he lived a productive life.

President Lungu was accompanied by First Lady Esther Lungu who committed the bereaved family in prayer.

Mrs Lungu prayed for continued peace in the family and the nation at large.

Officials that visited the funeral house were Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator, Chanda Kabwe and Patriotic Front (pf) National Chairperson, Ngonga Mukupa among other government officials.

President Lungu’s message of condolences read: To KK our father, you have run your good race, we are proud of you by celebrating your life. We will emulate you.

Dr Kaunda, Zambia’s First Republican President, passed away peacefully yesterday June 17th, 2021, at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

Commonly known as KK, ruled Zambia for 27 years from 1964 to 1991, he died at the age of 97.

Previous articleUNIP mourns KK

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

KK’s death global loss-President Lungu

has described the late Zambian First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as an iconic Pan-Africanist and a global statesman. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UNIP mourns KK

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 0
The United National Independence Party (UNIP) says the legacy of the late Former UNIP President and Zambia’s First Head of State ...
Read more

KK icon of peace – Prof Luo

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 10
Patriotic Front (PF) running mate, Nkandu Luo says the demise of first republican president, Kenneth Kaunda is a loss to Zambia when the...
Read more

Honour KK with violent free elections – Mwila

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 22
Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says Zambians should honour their founding father Kenneth Kaunda with a violent free General election...
Read more

Why did it take so long for Government to announce Dr.Kaunda’s death?

Feature Politics editor - 30
Dear Editor, Yesterday Zambia was rocked with the news of our beloved first President Kenneth Kaunda's death. We got the news from private media, from...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.