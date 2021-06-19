The Ministry of Finance has mobilised funds for the procurement of at least three million doses of the Johnsons & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).

The ministry has also submitted all the requirements under COVAX for the 1-hundred and 8-thousand AstraZeneca doses and are expected in the country next week.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services KENNEDY MALAMA says the ministry will continue to update the nation on the progress made.

Meanwhile, Dr. MALAMA says the country has in the last 24 hours, recorded 2-thousand Nine Hundred and 13 new COVID-19 cases out of 12-thousand 7-hundred and 3 tests conducted.

He adds that 29 new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, between the ages 28 and 96.

Dr. MALAMA however says a total of 1-thousand 9-hundred and 99 discharges were made from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management.

He says the country is encouraged by the increased show of solidarity from various stakeholders following the directives by President EDGAR LUNGU for people to stem further transmission of COVID-19.