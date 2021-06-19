9.5 C
UNIP mourns KK

The United National Independence Party (UNIP) says the legacy of the late Former UNIP President and Zambia’s First Head of State Kenneth Kaunda will still live on long after he is gone.

And UNIP President, Trevor Mwamba, says every Zambian is a beneficiary of the visionary leadership that Dr Kaunda rendered to the country in Education, health among other sectors.

Bishop Mwamba says Dr Kaunda as a Pan Africanist, supported the liberation movements of countries under colonial and apartheid oppression in Africa, even though this action came at a great human and economic cost to the country, through sanctions and military attacks on the country.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by UNIP President Trevor Mwamba.

Bishop Mwamba remembered the former president as a selfless leader and servant with concern for the well-being of the people and whose principals were acknowledged by the African Union (AU) when they honored him with a Special award on May 25th, 2021, for the role he played in the liberation of Africa and its people.

“Dr. Kaunda was a charismatic and wise leader whose leadership influenced the resolutions of International Organizations like the Southern African Development Community SADC, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Commonwealth and the United Nations (UN),” Bishop Mwamba stated.

Bishop Mwamba also remembered Dr. Kaunda as a strong believer in God, which defined his character as portrayed in his book Zambia :shall be free and always made reference to the book “In tune with the Infinite ”, a book he always carried on any trip he took.

“In tune with the Infinite shows how his life was inspired by God in his engagement with life whether as a guitarist, pianist, singer, writer, footballer, poet, dancer, family man” he said.

He has called on Zambians to use Dr. Kaunda’s death to rededicate themselves and be in tune with the infinite and preserve his legacy that respected God and the sanctity of every person irrespective of color, creed, gender, tribe or nationality, as summed up in the philosophy of humanism, the spirit of ubuntu.

