Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi says Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Buildcon is a big boost as the team fights for survival on the final day of the season.

Kalampa’s fate in the FAZ Super Division will be decided on the final day of the season when they face relegated Napsa Stars on June 27 away in Lusaka.

Nkana are behind the last survival spot currently occupied by Indeni because of an inferior goal difference.

“I am happy we are moving in the right direction. We are all looking forward to making sure we survive,” Chambeshi said in a post-match interview.

Striker Alex Ng’onga scored a double against Buildcon at Nkana Stadium.

“The two goal hero Ng’onga has added value to the team, which is good. When you buy a player, you have to buy someone who can add value to the team and I am happy with the executive for buying Ng’onga.”

Chambeshi is already looking forward to the encounter against Napsa.

“At least we are a point ahead of them (Napsa), which is good but we will handle them with care,” he said.

Meanwhile, Napsa were officially relegated on Sunday after a 1-0 away loss to Nkwazi at Edwin Imboela Stadium.