Sunday, June 20, 2021
Davies Mwila concludes his Luapula Province tour with call on Members to deliver 100% votes for President Lungu

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila yesterday concluded his three-day tour of Luapula Province with a call on party members to deliver hundred percent votes for President Lungu in the August 12 polls.

During his meetings with party officials and adopted candidates, Hon. Mwila also emphasized the need for unity among members.

The PF Chief Executive Officer also paid growing tribute to late Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda whom he described as a true Pan-African whose contribution to the liberation struggle stretched beyond the boarders of Zambia.

Hon. Mwila also paid courtesy calls on traditional leaders in Mwense, Nchelenge, Chienge and Mwansabombwe districts.

The PF Secretary General wrapped up his tour of Luapula Province in Chembe district.

He was accompanied by Pampashe Parliamentary candidate Hon. Ronald Chitotela MCC, Kawambwa Parliamentary candidate Nickson Chilangwa MCC, National mobilization Secretary Brian Mununka, Luapula Province PF Chairman Francis Musunga, Secretariat Director Administration Alick Tembo, Media Director Antonio Mwanza, Lusaka Province Vice Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda and other party officials.

Kawambwa Parliamentary candidate Nickson Chilangwa MCC
Ronald Chitotela PF address PF members in Luapula
PF members attending the meeting addressed by PF CEO Davies Mwila

Davies Mwila with PF Members in Luapula
