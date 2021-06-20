9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Napsa Stars Have Been Demoted

Napsa Stars have been demoted from the FAZ Super League.

The Lusaka side joins Kitwe United and Lumwana Radiants in the National First Division One next season.

Nkana or Indeni would join them on June 36 when the 2020/2021FAZ Super League season is concluded.

Stephen Mutama’s 67th minute free-kick dispatched Napsa to the second tier for the first time since 2011 when they ended an eleven-year top-flight absence.

Despite Napsa’s modest run since then, the Lusaka returned to set some interesting milestones.

Napsa remain the only promoted side to win the Barclays Cup, now ABSA Cup, when they did so in their first year back in 2012.

This season, Napsa also became the first Zambian club to secure continental group stage qualification on the first attempt in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, second placed Zanaco have secured their CAF Champions League spot despite losing 2-1 away to sixth positioned Prison Leopards in Kabwe.

Zanaco have 54 points and benefitted from third placed Red Arrows and number four side Kabwe Warriors’ 0-0 draw in Lusaka.

Arrows have 50 points and Warriors are on 48 points.

Warriors must beat Indeni to confirm their CAF Confederation Cup spot and Arrows also need the three points at Zanaco next weekend to end Green Eagles, Prison Leopards and Lusaka Dynamos’ continental interest who are all tied on 47 points at the end of the penultimate round of action.

