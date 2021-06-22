Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed sadness at the death of Chief Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima.

Mrs. Wina said the country has been robbed of another accomplished public servant and leader.

She explained that Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima was the first female Chief Justice of the Republic of Zambia, a position she was appointed to on 26th February, 2015 by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as part of elevating qualified, competent and experienced women to serve in key decision-making positions in the public sector.

The Vice President noted that the strategy is in line with the United Nations, African Union, COMESA and SADC protocols on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in the governance and socio-economic development agenda of the country.

She further said that the country has lost one of Zambia’s brightest minds, experts and respected leaders in the legal fraternity and in dispensing of Justice in the country.

Mrs. Wina stated that Justice Mambilima’s immense works and service to the nation that span over 40 years, shall not be forgotten in the archives of Zambia’s history.

The Vice President recalls Justice Mambilima as a well-balanced leader whose hallmark was service with excellence in whatever she did in Zambia, Africa and at global stage.

She has since called upon the family to emulate the excellent works and track record associated with Justice Mambilima.

The Vice President has wished the Mambilima family God’s guidance, peace and blessings in this moment of mourning.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by Office of the Vice President Permanent Secretary Administration Stephen Mwansa in Lusaka today.