9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Chief justice’s demise saddening – Vice President

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics Chief justice’s demise saddening - Vice President
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed sadness at the death of Chief Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima.

Mrs. Wina said the country has been robbed of another accomplished public servant and leader.

She explained that Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima was the first female Chief Justice of the Republic of Zambia, a position she was appointed to on 26th February, 2015 by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as part of elevating qualified, competent and experienced women to serve in key decision-making positions in the public sector.

The Vice President noted that the strategy is in line with the United Nations, African Union, COMESA and SADC protocols on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in the governance and socio-economic development agenda of the country.

She further said that the country has lost one of Zambia’s brightest minds, experts and respected leaders in the legal fraternity and in dispensing of Justice in the country.

Mrs. Wina stated that Justice Mambilima’s immense works and service to the nation that span over 40 years, shall not be forgotten in the archives of Zambia’s history.

The Vice President recalls Justice Mambilima as a well-balanced leader whose hallmark was service with excellence in whatever she did in Zambia, Africa and at global stage.

She has since called upon the family to emulate the excellent works and track record associated with Justice Mambilima.

The Vice President has wished the Mambilima family God’s guidance, peace and blessings in this moment of mourning.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by Office of the Vice President Permanent Secretary Administration Stephen Mwansa in Lusaka today.

Previous articleHouse of Chiefs mourn KK

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

Chief justice’s demise saddening – Vice President

Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed sadness at the death of Chief Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima. Mrs. Wina said the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

House of Chiefs mourn KK

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 0
Lusaka, June 22, 2021, ZANIS----The House of Chiefs has mourned the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda who passed away on the 17th of...
Read more

Unity key to PF Victory, says Copperbelt PF Presidential Campaign Manager

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Campaign Manager Frank Ngambi has called for unity among party members to ensure all the 22 constituencies emerge...
Read more

Davies Mwila concludes his Luapula Province tour with call on Members to deliver 100% votes for President Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila yesterday concluded his three-day tour of Luapula Province with a call on party members to deliver...
Read more

PF will not apologise for the wisdom of child who sang for Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 29
The Patriotic Front has appreciated a child who sang a song asking God to guide and bless President Chagwa Lungu and says it will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.