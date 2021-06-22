FAZ has provisionally suspended National Division One side Kashikishi Warriors for assaulting Mufulira referee Joseph Nyirenda during Sunday’s abandoned match against Trident at Mwaimwena Grounds in Kashikishi.

Nyirenda was beaten and left unconscious by fans after Trident equalised in the second half of this Week 33 match to make it 1-1 in the 60th minute.

According to one of the assistant referees, who could not speak on record, fans descended on the centre referee after disputing the equalising goal scored from a free kick.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says investigations on the matter had been instituted with a provisional report from the match officials and evidence received warranting an immediate action.

“In the interim Kashikishi Warriors has been suspended from all football activities. We are suspending participation of all registered officials of Kashikishi Warriors from taking part in any football activity until further notice,” Kashala said.

He said some of the activities of Nyirenda’s assailants’ border on criminality.