9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kashikishi Handed Provisional Ban After Referee Attack

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Kashikishi Handed Provisional Ban After Referee Attack
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ has provisionally suspended National Division One side Kashikishi Warriors for assaulting Mufulira referee Joseph Nyirenda during Sunday’s abandoned match against Trident at Mwaimwena Grounds in Kashikishi.

Nyirenda was beaten and left unconscious by fans after Trident equalised in the second half of this Week 33 match to make it 1-1 in the 60th minute.

According to one of the assistant referees, who could not speak on record, fans descended on the centre referee after disputing the equalising goal scored from a free kick.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says investigations on the matter had been instituted with a provisional report from the match officials and evidence received warranting an immediate action.

“In the interim Kashikishi Warriors has been suspended from all football activities. We are suspending participation of all registered officials of Kashikishi Warriors from taking part in any football activity until further notice,” Kashala said.

He said some of the activities of Nyirenda’s assailants’ border on criminality.

Previous articleFAZ Dismisses Nkana Case Against Young Green Eagles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kashikishi Handed Provisional Ban After Referee Attack

FAZ has provisionally suspended National Division One side Kashikishi Warriors for assaulting Mufulira referee Joseph Nyirenda during Sunday’s abandoned...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ Dismisses Nkana Case Against Young Green Eagles

Sports sports - 0
FAZ has dismissed Nkana’s complaint against Young Green Eagles over the alleged use of an ineligible player by their rival. Eagles goalkeeper Phillip Phiri, who...
Read more

Kashikishi Fans Assault and Leave Referee Unconscious Ref

Sports sports - 1
Mufulira referee Joseph Nyirenda is nursing injuries after being assaulted during Sunday’s abandoned FAZ National Division 1 match between Kashikishi Warriors and Trident at...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Kamanga Salutes Late Everisto Kasunga’s 2012 AFCON Legacy

Sports sports - 0
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has paid tribute to late association boss Everaisto Kasunga for his role in the 2012 AFCON legacy. Kasunga, who served as...
Read more

Retirement Not on Mbesuma’s Plans

Sports sports - 1
South Africa based striker Collins Mbesuma has declared himself fit and ready to play for another season. Mbesuma, 37, plays for National First Division side...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.