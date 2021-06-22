The Ministry of Health says it is giving equal importance to other health matters despite being faced with challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eastern province Health Director Gideon Zulu says this is why government has kick started the 2021 child health week activities to ensure there is no disease outbreak from preventable ailments.

He was speaking in Chipata yesterday during the launch of the child health week activities.

“This exercise we are launching in the province today has the blessings of government. This is why we are here today, to share the news with everyone in the province”, he said.

Dr. Zulu said government is ensuring that the covid-19 responsiveness does not overshadow other equally important exercises like child immunization.

He said paying less attention to exercises like child immunization could lead to other pandemics like measles and pneumonia in children.

“The activities to be undertaken during this period are for the benefit of everyone, including the health sector as it will reduce the disease burden,” he noted.

And officiating at the launch, Acting Eastern province Permanent Secretary, Royd Tembo called on the Ministry of Health to ensure that it reaches the targets set as it embarks on the immunization exercise.

Mr Tembo said the successful hosting of the exercise is another way of sustaining the gains achieved in key child health and nutrition indicators.

“Government is committed to ensuring all children under five years get vaccinated against preventable diseases despite being hit by covid-19 challenges that are impacting on the smooth delivery of health services,” he explained.

He added that government has made tremendous strides in reducing child mortality in the province and country as a whole, with Eastern province being above the national target of 90 percent.

The Acting Permanent Secretary also announced that two other major activities including the administering of the second dose of Covid 19 and mass drug administration against bilharzia will also be taking place during the same week of child health.

He reminded the public and the Ministry of Health to ensure covid-19 guidelines are strictly adhered to during this period.

“Let me mention that, as you bring your children to access these services that include deworming, vitamins supplementation, catch up on immunizations, among others, ensure you adhere to the five golden rules against covid-19 guidelines”, he said.

The 2021 child health week that is running from yesterday up to 26th June is being held under the theme “Thriving for a universal health coverage even amidst covid-19 pandemic”