Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 53 new COVID 19 deaths and 3, 028 new confirmed cases.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama said the country has in the last 3 weeks lost 463 people to COVID 19 representing 27 percent of all deaths recorded since the time COVID was first recorded in the country.

“Within the three weeks of June, we have lost 463 lives due to COVID-19; this is 27% of all the lives lost in the last 14 months since the start of the pandemic. Three hundred (300) of these deaths were recorded in the past one week alone, with a daily average of 43 deaths.” Dr. Malama said

And Dr. Malama also said that 53 deaths is the highest number of deaths Zambia has ever recorded in 24 hours with Lusaka recorded the highest at 27.

He however expressed disappointment and concern that despite the high number of deaths being recorded , some members of the public are still not adhering to set health guidelines , even at funerals.

He has however urged those with funerals to expedite burying their loved ones in an effort to create space in the mortuaries that are under pressure with the rising number of deaths.

And Dr Malama says Lusaka continues to be the Hotspot for COVID 19 as seen from the 929 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours in Lusaka only from the total 3, 028 new confirmed cases.

He has since disclosed that the country currently has 20, 071 active cases out of which 1, 119 cases are admitted to various isolation facilities with 757 on oxygen and 154 in critical condition.

Dr Malama has reiterated that there is still a 100 percent bed occupacy space in isolation facilities while mortuaries are also getting filled.

Meanwhile Dr Malama has announced that treasury in partnership with the world bank has mobilised funds to procure 4.4 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected to be in the country in September this year.

“The Africa Union / Africa Centers for Disease Control & Prevention confirmed yesterday through the Africa Vaccine acquisition task trust that the vaccines are expected in the country in September 2021. This is in addition to the 108,000 AstraZeneca doses expected this month, 120,000 expected in August and the 100,000 doses of Sinopharm expected within June.” Dr. Malama said.

Dr Malama has urged citizens to take the COVID 19 vaccine once it is made available as it has been proved that the number of those who took the vaccines getting very sick or dying from COVID 19 is very insignificant.

The permanent secretary has further announced that 200 doctors and 300 nurses among other health personel have been recruited by the worldbank to help fight the COVID 19 pandemic in the next few months.

“Government would like to take this opportunity to commend the World Bank for supporting the COVID 19 response by recruiting 200 doctors, 46 biomedical scientists, 7 Biomedical Technicians, 300 nurses and 20 emergency technicians for the next three months effective 21st June 2021. This support will go a long way in mitigating the impact of COVID 19 in the country.” he said.