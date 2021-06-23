9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
General News
Body of Chief Justice Mambilima expected tonight

Government has revealed that the body of the late Chief Justice Irene Mambilima is expected to arrive in the country today at 21:00 hours aboard a Zambia Air Force (ZAF) aircraft.

And President Edgar Lungu has declared 3 days of national mourning for the late Justice Irene Mambilima to be observed from tomorrow 24th of June to 26th of June 2021.

Mrs. Mambilima passed away on Saturday 20th June in Cairo, Egypt while on official duty.

The funeral gathering for the Chief Justice is being held at her residence at House Number 24, Tito Road, Rhodes Park in Lusaka.

Attendance to the funeral house is restricted to close family members and selected government officials in observance of the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The Late Justice Mambilima will be put to rest on Saturday 26th June at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

The burial will be preceded by a valedictory ceremony and funeral church service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 10:00hours.

Meanwhile President Edgar Lungu has declared 3 days of national mourning for the late Justice Irene Mambilima to be observed from tomorrow 24th June to the 26th of June 2021.

This is in recognition of the vast contributions the late Justice selflessly made to the body of knowledge to the Judiciary and the country.

During the three day period of National mourning, all activities of entertainment nature will be suspended from 06:00 hours to 18 hours while flags will fly at half-mast.

Members of the public have been advised that government through Cabinet Office will release a detailed burial program in due course.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti.

