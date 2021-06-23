9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Mambwe receives 860 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
Health Mambwe receives 860 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

The District Health Office in Mambwe District has received 860 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

ZANIS reports that Mambwe District Health Director George Mshanga confirmed receiving 860 vaccine of the AstraZeneca, which will be administered to people who already received the first dose.

Dr Mshanga disclosed that health workers in the district will commence administering the vaccines on July 1, 2021 when those who received the first injection for AstraZeneca will be due for their second shot.

The District Health Director said other people who did not receive the vaccine in the first instance will get vaccinated in due course after those who got the first AstraZeneca shot finish getting the second dose.

And Dr. Mshanga expressed concern on the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

“As at 22nd June, 2021, we had 75 tests and 40 came out positive. The cumulative number of positive cases now stands at 1032 with 30 health workers among that number,” he said.

Dr Mshanga also explained that with the rising number of positive cases, there is a high demand on health facilities and oxygen masks which unfortunately are not sufficient.

Dr Mshanga appealed for assistance from provincial and national level to have an oxygen delivery system that will help in filling up the oxygen tanks.

Previous articleTeam GB Versus Shepolopolo Friendly Cancelled

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthPhoto Editor - 0

Mambwe receives 860 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The District Health Office in Mambwe District has received 860 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. ZANIS reports that Mambwe District...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Chikwanda dies

Health Photo Editor - 5
Government is saddened by yet another loss of his Royal Highness, Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba Speaking people in Mpika District of Muchinga Province. Bemba...
Read more

Zambia’s COIVID-19 Cases and Deaths continue to Rise

Health Chief Editor - 6
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 53 new COVID 19 deaths and 3, 028 new confirmed cases. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical...
Read more

Ministry of Health equally responding to other health matters

Health Chief Editor - 2
The Ministry of Health says it is giving equal importance to other health matters despite being faced with challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Eastern...
Read more

Reduced mortuary capacity worry MOH

Health Photo Editor - 10
The Ministry of Health says it has noted reduced capacity in mortuaries to hold the bodies for those dying in hospitals and in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.