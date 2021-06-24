Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Copperbelt Regional Coordinator, Poster Jumbe has accused some political leaders of allegedly funding the on – going pockets of political violence in the country.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday, Mr. Jumbe said AVAP is aware of political leaders sponsoring youths to engage in political violence.

He says political violence will not end until leaders begin to tame their cadres especially youths against engaging in violence.

“We are aware of political leaders funding youths to engage in political violence in the background, but it should be made clear there is no need for physical fights as that was only needed during the time freedom fighters were fighting for independence but now what is needed is the fight for ideas on how to develop the country,” he said.

Mr. Jumbe said political leaders should be held accountable for the violence caused by their cadres should the country be plunged into chaos.

He has called upon all political parties to ensure a violence cease fire as the country mourns its founding father.

The civic organisation has since called on political parties to reject violent cadres that move from one party to another.

He also called on the police to remain firm and fair as they ensure peace and order during, before and after the August 12 general elections.

Mr Jumbe also called on political cadres not to provoke the police as they perfume their duty to ensure law and order.

And the Dag Hammarskjold Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (DHIPS) says sanctions should be meted against political party leaders failing to control their members engaging in violence.

DHIPS Director John Bwalya said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that the leaders should be held accountable should their cadres plunge the nation into chaos.

Professor Bwalya observed that the reason why the country continues to record pockets of violence is because leaders are not usually held accountable for the actions of their members.

“We recommend much stronger sanctions for leaders who fail to control their members. There should be a strong price for them to pay for failing to control their members,” he said.

Prof Bwalya said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should also contemplate on disqualifying leaders failing to cage their unruly members.

Prof Bwalya said police officers alone cannot manage to control violence but with help from political parties.

Pockets of political violence have been recorded across the country forcing the Electoral Commission of Zambia to suspend campaigns in Mpulungu, Mbala, Bweengwa and Lusaka for two weeks.