Government has released K40 Million to support the availability of oxygen in all health facilities countrywide.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said government has continued to make funds available to improve drugs and other supplies support to repair and maintain medical equipment in health facilities.

He indicated that the demand for oxygen continues to increase, and the ministry is exploring all available options to increase both the manufacturing and cylinder capacity so as to ensure that they meet the oxygen requirements of patients.

Dr Malama however, disclosed that the Bankers Association of Zambia has pledged to procure a further K750, 000 worth of oxygen through the Centre for Infectious Disease (CIDRZ).

‘’Our friends from the Association of Indian Community in Zambia have also pledged to provide 100 cylinders and other supplies. The oxygen cylinders will be prepositioned around the country to ensure that all facilities are adequately equipped with this essential commodity,’’ he said.

Dr Malama also expressed solidarity to the frontline workers who have continued to work tirelessly in the health centers to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’Our thoughts today are with our Health workers who have continued putting in their best with some getting infected, sick with some losing their lives. We are fully behind you, our dedicated health workers,’’ he said.

Dr Malama further stressed that there is an increase in the number of admissions of patients with severe diseases and deaths daily in the country.

‘’As it is, even in the last 24 hours, our new admissions far exceeded the discharges, with 255 new admissions and 116 facility discharges,’’ he stressed.

Dr Malama announced that in the last 24 hours Zambia recorded 3,367 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 12,952 tests conducted bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 137,026.

‘’In the last 24 hours, we recorded 50 new deaths. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 1,794. A total of 1,265 discharges were made, which brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 113,109,’’he said.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS today by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama.