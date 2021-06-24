9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Kabompo receives food security packs

The department of Community Development in Kabompo district, North-western province has begun receiving fertilizer under the 2021/2022 food security pack (FSP) programme.

Kabompo District Community Development Officer, Weston Mutengo said government has so far released 1,800 by 50 kilogram bags of Urea meant to benefit about 700 farmers.

Mr Mutengo said this in Kabompo today when he gave a summary report to the district commissioner as he inspected the consignment.

“We have started receiving fertilizer under the 2021/2022 FSP programme meant to benefit the vulnerable but viable farmers on the programme”, he said.

Mr Mutengo added that the department is expecting 30,000 mixed bags of D-Compound and Urea in the next coming week.

He said the early distribution of fertilizer will help farmers plan ahead for the farming season which will translate into good harvest.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event Kabompo District Commissioner, Patrick Kasoka thanked government for the early distribution of the inputs, saying this will guarantee good yields.

Mr. Kasoka also upheld President Edgar Lungu for spearheading and opening up the marketing season early with good prices as this will motivate the farmer.

“We want to thank his Excellency the President, Edgar Lungu for the leadership in opening up the marketing season early and also for giving the farmers a good buying price for their commodity”, he said.

Mr Kasoka further said the increase in the number of beneficiaries from 300 to 700 on the food security pack programme will also ensure food security at household and national level as more viable farmers will now benefit from the programme.

Mr Kasoka appealed to farmers not to be swayed by briefcase buyers but should take advantage of the good price set by government and sell their produce to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

