The body of late Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima has arrived in Zambia. The ZAF military airplane carrying the body of the late Chief Justice touched down at Lusaka International Airport ZAF base at 22. 37 hours on Wednesday night.

On hand to receive the body was Acting Chief Justice, Michael Musonda, President Judge of the Concourt Hildah Chibwila, Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia Ahmed Mostafa , Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Emmanuel Chenda , Supreme and High court judges, family members and other senior government officials who paid their respect as the body was been lowered from the aeroplane on to the Ideal Funeral palour hearse by military personnel.

A convoy of military police vehicles from the defense forces escorted the hearse carrying the body which will lie in state at the Ideal funeral palaour until the day of burial to be preceded by a valedictory ceremony and funeral church service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 10:00 hours Saturday June 26th 2021.

And Acting Chief Justice Michael Musonda has described death of late Chief Justice Irene Mambilima as a loose not only to the nation but regional and beyond the African continent.

Mr. Justice Musonda said the late will not be easy to replace as she had accomplished a lot during her lifetime as lawyer.

Mr Justice Musonda said the legal fraternity has lost a dedicated professional who dedicated her public service beyond as she was an intelligent lawyer who was a bridge between old and young judges having been the longest serving on the bench in recent times.

Mr Justice Musonda said Ms Justice Mambilima, 69, was a pillar of justice, the rule of law as well as a champion of good governance and democracy.

“The chief justice was due to retire on 70th birthday next year in March and remained resourceful the government. she did a lot at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) which made win accolades and many other areas,” Justice Musonda said.

Mr. Justice Musonda said even her recent trip to Egypt, Cairo was part of the late’s efforts to see how the judiciary could improve in delivery of services systems to the country.

The acting Chief Justice disclosed that the late Chief Justice would be buried at the weekend and that government through cabinet office was coordinating the burial a programme.

And family representative, Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Emmanuel Chenda thanked President Edgar Lungu and the government for according the late Chief Justice a three-day national mourning.

“President Lungu has bestowed an honour whose words are not enough thank him a three-day national mourning. It shows and demonstrates that she was a valuable asset that will be missed by legal fraternity in the country,” Mr Chenda stated.

Mr Chenda said the gesture and support the government has offered to the family has lightened the burden of the lose of the late Chief Justice Mumbalima.

He said as a family it was heartbroken at the death of the late justice whom he described as having been a pillar, mother and comforter to all family members.

“her home was there for all and everyone ran to her. She took care of everyone and what professionally displayed in the work circles also applied to the way she ran the family,” Ambassador Chenda said.

The late Chief Justice passed away on Saturday 20th June in Cairo, Egypt while on official duty. The funeral gathering for the Chief Justice is being held at her residence at House Number 24, Tito Road, Rhodes Park in Lusaka.